FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watches posted for parts of the Stateline as gusty thunderstorms approach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third consecutive day and the sixth time in August, temperatures in Rockford reached 90° or above, and humidity hasn’t gone anywhere either.

Not surprisingly, in such a juicy environment, we’ve had to keep a close eye on the radar for the development of showers and storms, and the close monitoring of the radar will continue to be needed as we go through the night.

Storms have fired rather quickly over Iowa late Thursday afternoon and appear to be back-building westward. As a result, the National Weather Service has place Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties under a Flash Flood Watch through early Friday morning.

Showers and storms have brewed quickly over Iowa. Hence, Flash Flood Watches have been posted for our westernmost counties. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, high resolution modeling isn’t picking up on this quickly expanding cluster, so it’s difficult to precisely estimate with a high degree of certainty how this may end up evolving. With that said, should this cluster expand on its eastward trek, there may be growing concerns for some heavy rain over the rest of northern Illinois.

Another complex of storms appears likely to form to our northwest after midnight, and will enter the Stateline in the predawn hours Friday. Right now, it appears as though they’ll be in a weakening phase, as they encounter more stable air during that time.

A complex of thunderstorms will be dropping east-southeastward after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will likely enter the Stateline early Friday morning, and will be weakening as they do so. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Right now, the severe threat here remains, simply due to the fact there’s so much energy in the atmosphere thanks to the amount of heat and moisture in place. That said, it appears that the greatest threat will be found over Iowa and Minnesota. Gusty winds will be the only threat the storms present to go along with the extremely heavy rain.

Most spots are under a Level 1, Marginal Risk, while our westernmost communities are slightly more prone to severe weather during the overnight hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any severe threat Thursday night will be exclusively confined to gusty winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It appears as though storm chances come to a rather rapid end by mid-morning Friday. Quite a bit of sunshine follows, allowing temperatures to soar back into the 90s once again. The current thinking is that things should be dry for the opening night of high school football. Any chances for storms Friday night look to hold off until midnight or even thereafter.

Showers and storms should be all but gone by mid-morning, and sunshine should be back out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are a bit more likely over Wisconsin late Friday into Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers and storms may sneak into northern Illinois very late Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any severe weather risk Friday again will center on gusty winds, and it quite low in northern Illinois. Southern and Central Wisconsin along with Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa are again most likely to be under the gun.

The northwestern half of the area is under a Marginal Risk again on Friday, though folks in Iowa and Wisconsin are to be at far greater risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s another day likely to be mostly, if not entirely dry. However, the mere presence of the unseasonably hot, humid airmass in place forces us to include just the slightest chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Very widely scattered showers and storms may bubble late Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

