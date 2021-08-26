Advertisement

Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

north love
Bringing Secrets into the Light: Allegations of abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church
Gov. Pritzker to reinstate indoor mask mandate Thursday
71-year-old Valorie McCreath disappeared from her Rockton home Wednesday August 18.
Rockton woman vanishes without a trace, neighbors start to worry
Part two of I-Team report on abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church and it's ministries
Bringing Secrets into the Light Part 2: Allegations of abuse and cover up at North Love Baptist and Reformers Unanimous
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
1 in 3 Americans had COVID-19 by end of 2020, study says
(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
Tyson donates more than 200,000 meals to help Haiti relief efforts
Exhibit displays students’ work at Highland Gallery
Exhibit displays students’ work at Highland Gallery
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks