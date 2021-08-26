Advertisement

Exhibit displays students’ work at Highland Gallery

The exhibit showcases students’ visual contributions to the community
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The first exhibit of the school year inside the Ferguson Fine Arts Center at Highland Community College starts Sept. 7 to display artwork completed by students.

From Sept. 7 to Oct. 29, the Highland Gallery will showcase student’s artwork that was completed in several classes, including drawing, ceramics and design. The exhibit will be located at 2998 W. Pearl City Rd, in Freeport.

“This exhibit showcases the many styles, techniques, and approaches students encounter with visual art courses offered at HCC. Throughout their studies, students must cultivate stronger and more diverse manners of attaining successful visuals guided by practicum and critical thinking. Their trials and tribulations are documented by their final visual answer(s) in seeking visual communication and literacy. This exhibit highlights the above through some poignant and intriguing work,” said Art Instructor and Highland Gallery Director Robert Apolloni.

The Highland Gallery is free and open to the public.

