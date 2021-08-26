Community reacts, after Governor announces new statewide indoor mask mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “My first initial reaction is that it’s annoying,” said Libby Moore.

Frustrating, disappointing and irritating are just a few words used to describe the state’s new mask mandate that goes into effect Monday, August 30 for everyone over the age of two.

“I’ve been vaccinated since March, and I feel like everybody else should be at this point,” Moore said.

While it might be an inconvenience, Libby Moore and Clayton Nimz said if a mandate bring us closer to ending the pandemic, they’ll wear one.

“You gotta trust the science, and right now that’s all pointing to the fact that we have to wear these things until people finally start getting their minds together,” said Nimz.

“Getting their minds together” is how Nimz said he defines getting vaccinated. The medical community’s push is stronger now, as area hospitals report growing patient loads, especially among young people and the unvaccinated. Health experts also said they see a jump is “breakthrough cases” for those who are vaccinated.

“The goal is no more than 50 per 100,000. We had 172 per 100,000 over a 7 day rolling average,” said Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell. “So when people ask how bad it really is, we are at a very high rate of transmission.”

It’s those statistics that are behind the latest call to action.

“Hopefully people will get vaccinated, like actually vaccinated, and not just buy fake cards,” Moore said.

“Part of being in this big society is taking care of the people who need us to take care of them,” said Nimz. “So if we can’t do that, what are we doing?”

43% of residents in Winnebago County have been vaccinated. The health department said you can still register to get the vaccine on its website.

The state hasn’t determined when it plans to lift the mask mandate.

