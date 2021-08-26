AP drops Illinois high school football preseason poll

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Associated Press released it’s high school preseason football poll, and some Stateline schools made an appearance.

Here are the preseason of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 7A

1. Chicago (St. Rita)

2. Loyola

3. Brother Rice

4. Wheaton North

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel

6. St. Charles North

7. Batavia

8. Prospect

9. Willowbrook

10. Wheaton Warrenville South

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 9, Hononegah 8, Normal Community 7, Hersey 7, Shepard 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 6A

1. Cary-Grove

2. Crete-Monee

3. Washington

4. Lake Forest

5. Rockford Boylan

6. Chicago (Simeon)

7. Antioch

8. Kankakee

9. Lisle (Benet)

10. Springfield

Others receiving votes: Rock Island 19, Machesney Park Harlem 14, Vernon Hills 11, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 9, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake Central 9, Chatham Glenwood 8, Niles Notre Dame 7, Kaneland 6, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A

1. East St. Louis

2. Rochester

3. Peoria

4. Sycamore

5. Providence

6. Sterling

7. Decatur MacArthuR

(tie) Marion

9. Chicago (Morgan Park)

10. Oak Park (Fenwick)

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 15, Highland 12, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 12, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, St. Viator 8, Triad 7, Morris 6, LaSalle-Peru 5, Glenbard South 2, Metamora 1.

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)

3. St. Francis

4. Richmond-Burton

5. Quincy Notre Dame

6. Chicago (Phillips)

7. Genoa-Kingston

8. Coal City

9. Peoria Notre Dame

10. Mt. Zion

(tie) Effingham

Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Johnsburg 10, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, St. Laurence 5, Stillman Valley 4, Carterville 4, Manteno 3, Canton 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

1. Wilmington

2. Williamsville

3. Monticello

4. Princeton

5. Tolono Unity

(tie) Farmington

7. Byron

8. Nashville

9. Mt. Carmel

10. Montini

Others receiving votes: Benton 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Peotone 10, Newton 9, Carlinville 9, Fairfield 8, Fairbury Prairie Central 5, Rock Island Alleman 4, Eureka 3, DuQuoin 1.

Class 2A

1. Decatur St. Teresa

2. Rockridge

3. Bishop McNamara

4. Maroa-Forsyth

5. Breese Mater Dei

6. Sterling Newman

(tie) IC Catholic

(tie) Clifton Central

9. Downs Tri-Valley

10. North-Mac

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 20, Bismarck-Henning 14, Pana 10, Athens 9, Rushville-Industry 6, Althoff Catholic 2, St. Edward 1.

Class 1A

1. Moweaqua Central A&M

2. Lena-Winslow

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)

5. Arcola

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)

7. Fulton

8. Cumberland

9. Forreston

(tie) Galena

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 20, St. Bede 14, Camp Point Central 14, Carrollton 14, Tuscola 13, Princeville 12, Dakota 8, Aurora Christian 4, Winchester West Central 3, Jacksonville Routt 2, East Dubuque 1.

