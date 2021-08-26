Advertisement

AP drops Illinois high school football preseason poll

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Associated Press released it’s high school preseason football poll, and some Stateline schools made an appearance.

Here are the preseason of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 7A

1. Chicago (St. Rita)

2. Loyola

3. Brother Rice

4. Wheaton North

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel

6. St. Charles North

7. Batavia

8. Prospect

9. Willowbrook

10. Wheaton Warrenville South

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 9, Hononegah 8, Normal Community 7, Hersey 7, Shepard 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 6A

1. Cary-Grove

2. Crete-Monee

3. Washington

4. Lake Forest

5. Rockford Boylan

6. Chicago (Simeon)

7. Antioch

8. Kankakee

9. Lisle (Benet)

10. Springfield

Others receiving votes: Rock Island 19, Machesney Park Harlem 14, Vernon Hills 11, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 9, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake Central 9, Chatham Glenwood 8, Niles Notre Dame 7, Kaneland 6, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A

1. East St. Louis

2. Rochester

3. Peoria

4. Sycamore

5. Providence

6. Sterling

7. Decatur MacArthuR

(tie) Marion

9. Chicago (Morgan Park)

10. Oak Park (Fenwick)

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 15, Highland 12, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 12, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, St. Viator 8, Triad 7, Morris 6, LaSalle-Peru 5, Glenbard South 2, Metamora 1.

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)

3. St. Francis

4. Richmond-Burton

5. Quincy Notre Dame

6. Chicago (Phillips)

7. Genoa-Kingston

8. Coal City

9. Peoria Notre Dame

10. Mt. Zion

(tie) Effingham

Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Johnsburg 10, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, St. Laurence 5, Stillman Valley 4, Carterville 4, Manteno 3, Canton 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

1. Wilmington

2. Williamsville

3. Monticello

4. Princeton

5. Tolono Unity

(tie) Farmington

7. Byron

8. Nashville

9. Mt. Carmel

10. Montini

Others receiving votes: Benton 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Peotone 10, Newton 9, Carlinville 9, Fairfield 8, Fairbury Prairie Central 5, Rock Island Alleman 4, Eureka 3, DuQuoin 1.

Class 2A

1. Decatur St. Teresa

2. Rockridge

3. Bishop McNamara

4. Maroa-Forsyth

5. Breese Mater Dei

6. Sterling Newman

(tie) IC Catholic

(tie) Clifton Central

9. Downs Tri-Valley

10. North-Mac

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 20, Bismarck-Henning 14, Pana 10, Athens 9, Rushville-Industry 6, Althoff Catholic 2, St. Edward 1.

Class 1A

1. Moweaqua Central A&M

2. Lena-Winslow

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)

5. Arcola

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)

7. Fulton

8. Cumberland

9. Forreston

(tie) Galena

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 20, St. Bede 14, Camp Point Central 14, Carrollton 14, Tuscola 13, Princeville 12, Dakota 8, Aurora Christian 4, Winchester West Central 3, Jacksonville Routt 2, East Dubuque 1.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

north love
Bringing Secrets into the Light: Allegations of abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Police searching for missing South Beloit woman
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

Guilford starts new journey but retains familiar faces
Boylan returns this fall with high expectations after a shortened 3-0 spring season.
Boylan looks to keep train rolling with new look Titans
Belvidere North will look to get back on track after a shortened spring season that saw the...
Belvidere North wipes the slate clean after shortened spring
Ambrogio aims to turn back clock in Belvidere