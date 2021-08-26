Advertisement

Annual POW/MIA candlelight ceremony to be broadcast on September 17, 2021

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches Public Library hosts event in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bruce Jacobsen, coordinator of Rockford POW/MIA organization Vietnam2Now, announces that the group’s annual POW/MIA Candlelight Ceremony will be broadcast locally over cable public access channels on September 17.

According to Jacobsen, because of the COVID-19 uncertainty, the event will be done through broadcasting as it was also done last year. “Much to our surprise it went across the country last year and we hope it is well accepted this year”, said Jacobsen.

This year the keynote speaker is Lt. Bob Stein, who was videotaped at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, Illinois.

National POW/MIA recognition day is on September 17. The ceremony will be available on Comcast Cable locally on public access channels 17 and 57.

