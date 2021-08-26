11 men arrested for public indecency in Winnebago County Forest Preserves

WINNEBAGO COUNTY , Ill. (WIFR) - Eleven men are arrested for public indecency at forest preserves in Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Investigative Bureau conducted undercover investigations at various forest preserves during the week of Aug. 16.

The following men have been charged:

Larry D. Austin, 63, of Rockford -Public Indecency

Giuseppe Ambrogio, 70, of Rockford -Public Indecency

Robert B. Gitchell-Waughon, 48, of Garden Prairie -Public Indecency

Mario D. Martinez, 62, of Rockford -Public Indecency

Kerry D. Warner, 57, of Rockford -Public Indecency

Robert J. Gillette, 53, of Aurora -Public Indecency

Gerald K. Luckey, 69, of Belvidere -Public Indecency

Michael R. Rudderham, 63, of Rockford -Public Indecency

Rick E. Clark, 61, of Rockford -Public Indecency

Khamsone Cheng-Oudomxab, 42, of Cherry Valley -Public Indecency -Resisting Arrest

Chad T. Pearion, 50, of Kirkland -Public Indecency

