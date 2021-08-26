11 men arrested for public indecency in Winnebago County Forest Preserves
WINNEBAGO COUNTY , Ill. (WIFR) - Eleven men are arrested for public indecency at forest preserves in Winnebago County.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Investigative Bureau conducted undercover investigations at various forest preserves during the week of Aug. 16.
The following men have been charged:
Larry D. Austin, 63, of Rockford -Public Indecency
Giuseppe Ambrogio, 70, of Rockford -Public Indecency
Robert B. Gitchell-Waughon, 48, of Garden Prairie -Public Indecency
Mario D. Martinez, 62, of Rockford -Public Indecency
Kerry D. Warner, 57, of Rockford -Public Indecency
Robert J. Gillette, 53, of Aurora -Public Indecency
Gerald K. Luckey, 69, of Belvidere -Public Indecency
Michael R. Rudderham, 63, of Rockford -Public Indecency
Rick E. Clark, 61, of Rockford -Public Indecency
Khamsone Cheng-Oudomxab, 42, of Cherry Valley -Public Indecency -Resisting Arrest
Chad T. Pearion, 50, of Kirkland -Public Indecency
