Winnebago County sees rise in overdose deaths in last four years

Winnebago County reports an increase in overdose deaths over the past four years
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County officials report a rapid rise in opioid overdose deaths in the last four years, now local organizations join forces to try and reverse the trend.

Rockford rescue mission agrees it’s seen a rise in individuals needing help with substance abuse, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t made it any easier on those who struggle with addiction.

“The County has released some pretty staggering numbers regarding overdose deaths,” said Abby Finley, Marketing and Communication Director with Rockford rescue mission.

Finley says not only has Winnebago County seen an increase in overdose deaths, but it’s also a problem that’s trending nation wide.

“Everybody is so different when they’re walking through that crisis and it happens in our community all the time whether it’s walking through the grocery store or someone sitting next to you in church, they could be dealing with or struggling with these issues,” Finley said.

Finley says it’s hard to understand why there’s been such a significant increase. But, she’s sure the COVID-19 pandemic makes it worse.

“It’s going to be felt throughout our whole community if these numbers continue to rise, it’s truly a devastating issue we’re facing and there are so many broken hearts and families that are hurting,” Finley said.

Kathy Branning with Remedies Renewing Lives works daily with individuals in the community who struggle with opioid use. She says there’s a rise in accidental overdoses on fentanyl. With many people taking substances laced with the powerful drug.

“There’s always a theme there and the theme is, not always but often, I thought my last overdose could have been it for me, I don’t know if I have another, if I’ll come back from another one,” Branning said.

While the fix may not be clear, Branning says asking for help is the first step.

“They could just be one use away from an overdose. That’s what I would like to get across,” Branning said.

The Rockford rescue mission shows that in 2020 alone there were more than 150 deaths from overdose in Winnebago County. Since 2016, the county has seen more than 800 opioid related overdose deaths.

