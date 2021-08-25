Advertisement

Sen. Stadelman announces upgrades for Rockford, Loves Park libraries

Both libraries will use the funds to help buy new services and products like audiobooks and dual language materials
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sen. Steve Stadelman announced more than $325,000 in upgrades will be done inside Rockford and Loves Park Libraries.

The Loves Park North Suburban Public Library District will receive $103,823.78 in funding and the Rockford Public Library District will get $225,484.73 in funding. Both libraries will use the funds to help buy new services and products like audiobooks and dual language materials.

“Libraries are valuable resources for many who need the resources, technology, and educational opportunities they provide,” said Stadelman. “During a time of increased reliance on technology for work, school and everyday life, libraries really stepped up to help – especially for people who have less access to high speed internet and other resources at home.”

