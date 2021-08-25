Rockford School Board approves 4-year contract for teachers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford School Board tonight approved a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Rockford Education Association, the Rockford Public Schools teacher union.

The contract is made up of an estimated $17.5M in increased compensation for REA members, which are made up of largely of teachers, counselors, school psychologists and nurses. The contract will cost the district nearly $594M over four years.

“We believe this is a fair contract and hope that it offers our members some stability,” said REA President Mel Gilfillan. “We’re glad to put this work behind us and look forward to a great start to the school year.”

“This agreement improves our compensation structure to make us more regionally competitive to attract and retain teachers and staff,” said RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett. “The contract length also gives our staff and their families some predictability and stability as we continue to navigate through the pandemic. I am proud of this administration and School Board for investing in excellent staff for our students while holding the tax levy nearly flat for nine years.”

The REA is made up of approximately 2,000 professional staff, many of whom hold advanced degrees and are the district’s number one resource to improve student outcomes and provide exceptional education to Rockford Public Schools’ roughly 28,000 students.

The agreement is effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025. To read the full agreement, click here.

