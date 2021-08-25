Rockford organizations collect resources to send to Haiti

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I would say almost a feeling of hopelessness, at times, and despair,” said Martine Accilien Schultheis.

Martine Accilien Schultheis said she’s heartbroken, learning of the damage caused by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti - her native country - on August 22.

“I feel now hopeless, not being able to be there physically and work now like we did before in 2010,” said Schultheis.

Schultheis said the disaster came as the country was still trying to recover from a massive earthquake 11 years ago.

“But this time, unfortunately, I will not be able to go because of the circumstances - just with COVID and security and what not,” Schultheis said.

That’s why Rockford organizations put their heads together to send help to Haiti.

“For us, it seems like Jesus said every chance we can, and it was really easy because we already knew somebody on the ground in Haiti,” said Forest City Church Lead Pastor, Eric Parks.

Forest City Church and Velvet Robot Coffee in Rockford were already gathering resources for a local ministry based in Haiti. But when the quake hit, killing at least 2,100 people and injuring 12,000 more, they boosted their efforts.

“Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, dish detergents, things of that nature,” Parks said.

But now, the challenge is to deliver these items to Haiti because shipping is gridlocked.

“We’re still waiting for the next shipment to get into the country,” said Parks.

“I do have hope and I feel like Haiti will rise from its ashes,” Schultheis said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.