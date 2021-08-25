Advertisement

Part of Rockton Road to be resurfaced starting Monday

Resurfacing is expected to be complete by Sept. 24, weather permitting
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton Rd. between Meridian Rd. and the western limits of Rockton will be closed for resurfacign starting Monday, Aug. 30.

Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete by Sept. 24.

Drivers should expects delays and plan on using an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

north love
Bringing Secrets into the Light: Allegations of abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Police searching for missing South Beloit woman
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

Belvidere Police charge Chicago man with Sexual Assault
Belvidere Police charge Chicago man with Sexual Assault
The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both...
Sen. Stadelman announces upgrades for Rockford, Loves Park libraries
Machesney Park Family Dental to have free dental services Saturday
Machesney Park Family Dental to have free dental services Saturday
FHN earns award for patient satisfaction