Part of Rockton Road to be resurfaced starting Monday
Resurfacing is expected to be complete by Sept. 24, weather permitting
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton Rd. between Meridian Rd. and the western limits of Rockton will be closed for resurfacign starting Monday, Aug. 30.
Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete by Sept. 24.
Drivers should expects delays and plan on using an alternate route.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.