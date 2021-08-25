Advertisement

Parents pull kids from school over optional mask policy

By Chasity Maxie and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – At least one set of parents is pulling their kids out of school because of the school district’s policies on masking.

Robbie Caponetto told WBRC that he and his wife have been agonizing over their district’s decision to keep masks optional this school year.

“I go with science, and I believe that the masks at least bring the risks down to the children,” Caponetto said.

Caponetto decided to put his daughters in private school because he doesn’t feel comfortable with the district’s policy to keep masks optional this year.

His daughters are 6 and 10, too young to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It just doesn’t make sense to have our children exposed on a daily basis at school,” Caponetto said. “Last year, we went the entire year, everyone was masked up and we never missed a day of school. We never had strep throat. We never had the stomach bug. We had a perfect year.”

Caponetto said taking his children out of the district was one of the hardest decisions he and his wife ever had to make, but keeping his daughters safe was top of mind.

“We just happened to call this school, and they happened to have two spots for our kids, so it just kind of worked out. I don’t know what we would have done if they didn’t have the spots,” Caponetto said.

If school leaders decide to implement a mask mandate in the district, Caponetto said they would consider returning to public school.

