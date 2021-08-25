Mexican Consulate in Rockford August 25-29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting today from 12 noon to 2 p.m. , LULAC of Rockford will host the Mexican Consulate and multiple other organizations to bring information on area services aimed at populations of Mexican immigrants. The Consulate has made many visits over the years to the Rockford and Belvidere areas, usually assisting in visa and green card issues where residents can acquire proper identification cards. The Consulate will also bring Mexico City’s Department of Education, that represents the entire country on Thursday and Friday.

Other organizations on hand include The Northern Illinois Food Bank, which will provide boxes of food on Thursday only. Rock Valley College will be on hand to to provide information on educational opportunities, and how to go through the application process. Rockford Library will be present, as will NIDC which will provide diabetes care information. The Consulates main focus will be on education.

The event will be hosted at St. Bernadette Parish, 2400 Bell Ave. in Rockford starting today from Noon to 2 p.m. After today’s shorter session, hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. , and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Mary LULAC at 815-310-0477, or email lulacofrockford@gmail.com.

LULAC stands for League of United Latin American Citizens of Rockford, and is an advocate for Latino populations in the area.

