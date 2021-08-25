Advertisement

Machesney Park Family Dental to have free dental services Saturday

The dental team will offer cleanings, fillings and extractions at no cost on Saturday, Sept. 18, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Machesney Park Family Dental to have free dental services Saturday
Machesney Park Family Dental to have free dental services Saturday(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Machesney Park residents will have the chance to get free dental services at Machesney Park Family Dental on Saturday, Sept. 18.

As part of Free Dentistry Day, Dr. Maria Hamidani, Dr. Sunitha Samuel, Dr. Yangbasai Dong and the rest of the team will help with free dental care to help the number of Americans who live without dental insurance, which is around 108 million according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Hamidani. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Poor oral health can lead to more than 100 medical conditions like diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer. Signs of these conditions can be recognized during an oral examination.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Dong. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

The dental team will offer cleanings, fillings and extractions at no cost on Saturday, Sept. 18, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (779)423-1171 or visiting https://FreeDentistryDay.org.

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. While we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Samuel.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

north love
Bringing Secrets into the Light: Allegations of abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Police searching for missing South Beloit woman
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

Part of Rockton Road to be resurfaced starting Monday
Belvidere Police charge Chicago man with Sexual Assault
Belvidere Police charge Chicago man with Sexual Assault
The Rockford Public Library will be closing its Rock River and Rockton Centre branches both...
Sen. Stadelman announces upgrades for Rockford, Loves Park libraries
FHN earns award for patient satisfaction