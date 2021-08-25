Machesney Park Family Dental to have free dental services Saturday

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Machesney Park residents will have the chance to get free dental services at Machesney Park Family Dental on Saturday, Sept. 18.

As part of Free Dentistry Day, Dr. Maria Hamidani, Dr. Sunitha Samuel, Dr. Yangbasai Dong and the rest of the team will help with free dental care to help the number of Americans who live without dental insurance, which is around 108 million according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Hamidani. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Poor oral health can lead to more than 100 medical conditions like diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer. Signs of these conditions can be recognized during an oral examination.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Dong. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

The dental team will offer cleanings, fillings and extractions at no cost on Saturday, Sept. 18, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (779)423-1171 or visiting https://FreeDentistryDay.org.

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. While we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Samuel.

