Lawmakers ramp up efforts to save Byron Power Plant

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Byron Nuclear Power Plant could be a thing of the past in just a few short weeks as leaders at Exelon say plans to close the plant in mid-September are still in place.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to consider employing emergency powers to keep the plant open. Kinzinger says not only would the plant closing be a big loss to the community and impact jobs, but it also poses a security concern when electricity production is limited. Kinzinger cites in his letter cyberattacks on critical U.S. infrastructure are on the rise. Kinzinger says he’s hopeful lawmakers can get this deal done.

“There’s a lot of support particularly in the community because they realize the jobs and economic impact, but again from the federal level and looking at a national defense strategy we can see how important it is,” said Kinzinger.

“There’s a lot of good paying jobs that will disappear pretty quick, so that will impact our entire area,” said Byron Mayor John Rickard.

Rickard says if the plant closes coal and natural gas may become the area’s new energy source which he says will likely result in residents paying more.

Officials say saving the nuclear power plant is part of a larger energy bill which Governor Pritzker is requiring to include decarbonization which also impacts coal and natural gas.

