Jeremiah Development concludes ‘Take Back the Night’ campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford neighborhood ‘takes back the night’ with its latest campaign installing solar powered motion detector lights on homes throughout the community.

Jeremiah Development installed its final light in the Coronado Haskell neighborhood today. Volunteers have installed 125 lights to homes in hopes of brightening up the neighborhood and making residents feel safe. The installations spurred a domino effect of property owners making other safety improvements. The lights were free to residents and funded through grants from the city of Rockford.

“it makes me feel good, just to see people smile, and just coming out here and doing the work, and serving the community is awesome, just letting them know how much we care. Some people think we don’t care but we do you know, just basic coming together is a good thing,” said Nitro Starling of Jeremiah Development.

Jeremiah Development is a non-profit organization that helps bring sustainable improvements to the Coronado Haskell neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.