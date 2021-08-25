IDES starts restoration of in-person workforce services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Thursday, Aug. 26, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will start a multi-phase plan to restore in-person work services at American Job Centers in Illinois.

The first phase of the plan will have appointment-only services available at four locations, including 303 N. Main St. in Rockford. The IDES will help to restore in-person workforce and a limited amount of unemployment services at these locations.

Appointments can be made by calling the IDES Hotline at 217-558-0401 and need to be scheduled at least a day in advance. The IDES will take appointments for those wanting help with services like identity verification for an unemployment insurance claim and help with resumes and job searching.

Appointments are open anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be no longer than 20 minutes per appointment and a 10-minute grace period. Visitors much bring a photo ID and any other documents needed for the appointment. The IDES stresses appointments can only be made over the phone and those who enter without an appointment will be asked to schedule one by calling the hotline.

Face coverings are required . If a visitor has been experiencing any symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days prior to their appointment, they will need to reschedule the appointment.

Additional offices will become open and available for appointments in the coming weeks.

