Gov. Pritzker expands access to mental healthcare

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker establishes more access to mental healthcare services in Illinois with the signing of two more bills into law Wednesday.

The first bill he signed into law requires insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare starting Jan. 1, 2023, joining California and Wisconsin as the only U.S. states to require this kind of coverage by insurance. The second bill establishes a protocol to coordinate 911 and 988 emergencies once the mental health crisis line is created in summer 2022.

“Access to affordable mental healthcare is a right and not a privilege. Right now, 56% of Americans who need mental healthcare don’t receive it. As more and more people are feeling stressed, helpless, and grief-stricken, we must do everything we can to fight our way through this pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton. “With the signing of these bills, Illinois ensures that there will be increased access to the professionals and the resources needed to manage a crisis, create safe spaces, and improve mental health outcomes for the people who need it most. We must remove the stigma around mental healthcare, and these bills are a step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.