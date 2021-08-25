Generally quiet Wednesday night, though active storms more likely Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second consecutive day, and for the fifth time in August, temperatures topped out in the 90s, and our lengthy spell of heat and humidity hasn’t even reached its midway point.

Thankfully, for the vast majority of the Stateline, there’s been a reprieve from severe weather, and really, from thunderstorms in general. That, however, may change as we go into Thursday.

In the short term, a few very isolated storms may fire early Wednesday evening, but should fade quickly as the sun goes down and the atmosphere becomes more stable. Generally clear skies, light winds, and an abundance of moisture may allow for fog to develop after midnight, though there aren’t too many indications suggesting it will be all that dense.

Fog is likely to develop overnight into early Thursday, reducing visibility a touch. Major impacts are not likely on the morning commute. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For the most part, Thursday looks to be a quiet one, with quite a bit of sunshine to be expected. Temperatures will again reach the 90° mark over much of the area, with heat index values likely nearing 100° in many spots.

A good amount of sunshine is likely for much of the day on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The more sun we see and the hotter we get as a result will increase the prospects for some stronger thunderstorms either late in the day, though better chances for more organized thunderstorms arrive Thursday night.

The next complex of showers and storms will be on approach Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Given the timing of the storms’ arrival after dark, it’s likely that they’ll be in a gradually weakening phase. That said, should they arrive even a few hours earlier, they’d still be capable of packing quite a punch. It’s certainly something still worth monitoring in the coming 24 hours.

Storms will be weakening as the work through northern Illinois. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As it stands right now, most of the Stateline has been placed in the Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, though our westernmost counties, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside, are in a Level 2, Slight Risk. Areas to the west will be most favored due to the earlier arrival of the storms. Gusty winds will be our primary severe weather threat. Even if severe weather does not materialize here, extremely heavy rainfall will be possible areawide.

Chances for stronger storms go up on Thursday and Thursday night, but the greatest risk appears to be to our west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds and showers may linger into Friday morning, but quieter weather is expected by midday, at the latest. It’s likely we’ll stay dry the rest of the day and into the evening, as the high school football season kicks off.

After early clouds and showers leave, a good amount of sunshine's likely on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The persistent heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, though. Any relief from both isn’t to come until late Sunday or Monday. As a result, chances for storms remain in the forecast each day until then.

Don't expect any meaningful relief from the humidity until at least Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.