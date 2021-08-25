Advertisement

Freeport School District extends e-learning days through Friday

This impacts Freeport Middle School and Freeport High School
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - In anticipation of heat and humidity in the forecast for the rest of the week, Freeport School District 145 said the remainder of the first week of school will be done virtually.

This impacts Freeport Middle School and Freeport High School. The district said with 90+ degree heat indexes a mandatory mask requirement, and no air conditioning in FMS and FHS, it’s best to continue school virtually. FSD 145 says any other schools in the district will resume classes as normal as the buildings are air conditioned. A/C units are expected to be installed later this fall in FMS and FHS.

Bus routes will only pick up students who go to schools with air conditioning units in the area.

Specific details regarding e-learning schedules and other assistance can be found here.

