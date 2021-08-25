Freeport ready to take the next step, eyes playoff birth

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Slow and steady wins the race, and out in pretzel country its been a slow climb up the conference ladder. It just might be time for freeport to make a jump toward the top.

“Football is a game like a rollercoaster it’s up and down so as we’re up we have to make sure we stay up and when we’re down we have to get back up.”

A short spring season in Freeport left the team run by Anthony Dedmond dead even at 3-3.

“I played the first week and then I had an ankle injury that I was out for the rest of the year (with),” said sophomore Ryan Coon. “But, still here every day, cheering on my team, and did the best of my ability to see what we could do.”

“We looked at it as an audition we wanted to see what we can prepare for as this new season comes about.,” explained Dedmond. “Kind of see what guys fit in and hopefully get ahead of the curve.”

The Pretzels were a younger team in the conference, starting a sophomore at quarterback. It’s an area Dedmond sees as a strength.

“Zay Segner he’s going to be our quarterback and then we have the weapons around him Dedric Macon with Devonje Hereford out of the backfield.”

“A lot of people don’t believe we can be a positive record but we showed it,” said junior Xzaveon Segner. “I think we are going to keep on showing it in the final two years I have here.”

Dedmond says the biggest loss is on the offensive line where key contributors head to college. The hope is to replace those guys with some new talent.

“We’re going to miss those guys,” said Dedmond. “But the good news is we got people to step into those spots and play well or even better.”

The Pretzels plan to take it week by week in the fall, but the young group hopes to accomplish a lot under Dedmond.

“This will be my first normal season in high school,” said Coon. “I’m looking forward to cherishing every minute of it.”

“We’re looking to win,” said Segner. “Looking to take the dub home and just continuing to go 1-0 every week for nine weeks and making it to the playoffs.”

“Our game plan is to play within ourselves,” said Dedmond. “Execute the game plan we have in place, make sure we don’t make mistakes, and take care of the ball. When the season is over if we have better young men than we did when we came in that’s a win for us.”

