FIRST ALERT: Additional storms possible overnight, several more chances to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as quiet as our severe weather season started in the Stateline this year, we’ve more than made up for lost time over the course of the past two weeks.

An impressive complex of thunderstorms that had formed in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota quickly raced into the area late Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening, leaving in its wake a rather lengthy swath of wind damage, including a good amount in the Stateline. In total, more than 100 reports of severe weather came into various National Weather Service offices throughout the Midwest, most of them being reports of gusty winds or wind damage. Locally, trees as large as three feet in diameter were reported to have been down in Ogle County.

In total, more than 100 reports of severe weather came in Tuesday, the vast majority of them being for gusty winds and wind damage. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re in a lull in the action for the time being, but another round of thunderstorms may attempt to sneak in here during the predawn hours of Wednesday. It’s important to note, though, that short term models have been having a very difficult time in precisely pinpointing the evolution of storms here the past two days, so this is far from a slam dunk. The thought, though, is that showers and storms will develop overnight to our northwest, either in southern Minnesota or northwestern Wisconsin, and drop southeastward, potentially reaching us as early as 3:00 or 4:00am. Once here, we’d expect them to be on the slow moving side, likely residing here for a period of several hours.

Another complex of storms may attempt to slide in from the north and northwest early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Several showers and storms may still be around Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should be done by mid to late morning, though quite a few clouds may still linger. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With as warm and humid as the atmosphere remains, even after this afternoon’s storms, it’s not impossible to imagine a few of these storms still containing some gusty winds. The area remains under monitoring for a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather overnight and into early Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center. Tornadoes and hail aren’t a concern with any overnight storms. That risk lowers to a Level 1, Marginal Risk during the day Wednesday.

There's still a small chance for some stronger storms to arrive overnight. Gusty winds remain the main threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The Stateline is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once storms and clouds leave the area around midday, expect a good amount of sunshine to take hold, sending temperatures back into the 90s. Heat index values are again ticketed for the upper 90s or lower 100s, though no advisories are in place just yet. Should the sun make an earlier than scheduled appearance, Heat Advisories are not out of the question.

Sunshine is to prevail for the latter half of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may keep heat indices slightly more tolerable than they were Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday looks to feature little, if any change. Hot, humid conditions are to persist, with a few hit or miss storms possible at any point in time. A more organized complex of storms may arrive Thursday night, though our confidence in the precise details is quite low at this distance in time.

Much of Thursday will be dry, but with the hot and humid airmass in place, storms are again never to be ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More organized clusters of showers and storms may arrive late Thursday evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The hot, steamy pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Heat and humidity are to stick around through at least this weekend, with a storm chance in the forecast daily through that time.

Triple digit heat indices will be possible daily through the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.