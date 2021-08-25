FHN earns award for patient satisfaction

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - RestorixHealth awarded FHN Memorial Hospital with the award for Excellence in Patient Satisfaction.

The award recognized FHN’s Wound Healing Center for its success after reaching a 96% satisfaction benchmark. FHN celebrated the center’s 10th year in April after they helped more than 55,000 patient visits and more than 10,000 patient treatments using of of its two hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

The center’s healing rate is 97% and it takes on average 32 days for experts to heal a wound... lower than the national average.

