The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Black Hawk Boys and Girls Club
Festivities planned for 815 Back to School Celebration(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Molina Healthcare is set to host the 815 Back to School Giveaway and Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Black Hawk Boys and Girls Club on 330 15th Ave. in Rockford.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and several items are expected to be given away, including food, hair cuts, transporation tickets, laundry vouchers, school supplies and more.

