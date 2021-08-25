Festivities planned for 815 Back to School Celebration

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Molina Healthcare is set to host the 815 Back to School Giveaway and Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Black Hawk Boys and Girls Club on 330 15th Ave. in Rockford.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and several items are expected to be given away, including food, hair cuts, transporation tickets, laundry vouchers, school supplies and more.

