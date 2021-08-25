Bringing Secrets into the Light: Allegations of abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly two dozen allegations of sexual abuse from women who had a part in North Love Baptist Church, North Love Christian School, Reformers Unanimous and North Love Ministries.

“The end goal is to uproot the culture of abuse whe we see as almost institutional at this place”

Nate Plautz attended North Love Baptist Church every Sunday growing up and even went to school there, from kindergarten through 12th grade. But these days, Plautz is speaking against North Love as one of the co-founders of a private North Love survivors supporters group.

“We have about 80 members in this group of former North Love Christian School and North Love Baptist Church,” said Plautz. “Some from the Reformers Unanimous program as well. But people who were either abused, they have a family member who was abused or frankly they just want to support survivors.”

Plautz says there’s a large number of survivors to support, “At this point we’ve talked to 21 females who say they were sexually abused at North Love or one of the related ministries”

“There’s no vindictiveness in what we are doing. There’s heartache such heartache.” Kyra DeBerry attended North Love for the first 26 years of her life, graduating from both high school and Bible College there.

“I would love to be able to return to North Love some day and have it be a church that I feel safe at and feel safe bringing my children to. I don’t let my children go there,” said DeBerry.

DeBerry said the sole reason she co-founded the private group with Plautz is to help the survivors, “Three of my friends told me that they had abuse that was covered up at North Love and we sat at home later and said how do we know this information and not to anything about it.”

Group leaders say all of the alleged abuses have taken place under the watch of Reformers Unanimous co-founder Paul Kingsbury. Kingsbury was a pastor at North Love Church from 1982 until last week.

“The Deacons have unanimously accepted Pastor Kingsbury’s resignation effective immediately,” said North Love Head Deacon Doug Stodola.

Ron Haese took over as interim pastor. “I want to say this Pastor did nothing , nothing to disqualify him as pastor, alright, nothing,” said Haese at Wednesday’s sermon.

When asked to be interviewed, Kingsbury responded, “I’ve enjoyed and appreciated you and the other fine personnel at WIFR for many years. Circumstances prevent me from granting interviews at this time.”

Kingsbury said at a recent sermon. “There is nothing, nothing that has gone on in the ministry or has gone on in all these years has ever been just put under a preverbal rug, if you lift the rug it’s clean under there.”

“I’m a firm believer that nothing can be hidden forever. The truth will eventually come out, but obviously we moved very quickly to insure nothing would be hidden under the rug,” said Plautz.

Pautz believes the story doesn’t end with pastor Kingsbury’s resignation and expects more allegations will come to light.

“There’s been several who want to the thing is they are immensely scared. And it’s because of how Kingsbury has groomed the church.” said one alleged victim whose name we are withholding because she was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse. We will refer to her as “Sarah” throughout the story.

“Sarah” says she was also scared to share her alleged abuse at the hands of a prominent member of North Love Bible Church, John Neese, when she was 15 and Neese was in his fifties.

“I would see him every Sunday morning,” said “Sarah”. " Wednesday night he would give out the bulletin. He was obviously an usher, a deacon; but when you interacted with him it was because he would pass out the bulletin, and through an incident he offered me a job.”

Seventeen years later “Sarah’ drew up the courage to take action, filing a civil lawsuit in May against Neese and North Love. Then earlier this month, “Sarah” says she filed a police report.

“I knew I couldn’t be the wife that I was supposed to be, a mom to my children because I always taught them to stand up for what’s right,” said “Sarah”. “And I knew that it was something I was carrying all my life. I knew that I had to take a stand because I knew I wasn’t the only victim trying to get help from Kingsbury.”

In another recent sermon, Kingsbury said, “I have that same profound and deep commitment to the Body of Christ to the Bride of Christ. That’s why in many ways these days of extreme and unjust criticism have been for painful.”

The pain Plautz says he felt, that motivated him to speak out, was frankly a sense of guilt. “I saw a sexual predator grooming a girl in my class when I was ten years old. At the time I didn’t know what that was. But now I know what that was. Sniffing the girls here buying her jewelry, giving her a back rub I mean that’s a memory that will haunt me for a very long time.”

“I specifically have been told that we’re hurting the cause of Christ. Which, as a follower of Christ, I would never want to do. I simply want the truth and the truth is not always fun. It’s not always pleasant to see. It’s sometimes ugly and that’s just kind of where this is at, an ugly truth.”

Stodola told North Love Members in Wednesday’s service, “The deacons are fully aware and take serious the allegations being made against Pastor Kingsbury and North Love Baptist church. The deacons are united and looking into these matters. Please give us time and have patience as we seek the truth in Christ.”

