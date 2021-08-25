Belvidere Police charge Chicago man with Sexual Assault

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - 37-year-old Terrance J. Allen of Chicago was charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Assault by the Belvidere Police Department.

Police got a report back in Aug. that Allen allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old when he visited Belvidere. He was arrested on a Boone County warrant for the class one felony.

Allen is currently being held at the Boone County Correctional Facility with a 10% $500,000 bond. The Chicago Police Department was given the information used in the investigation. It’s possible Allen could receive additional charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867 (815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.