Art in the Park returns to Freeport in September

This year's event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 at Krape Park on 1799 South Park Blvd. in Freeport
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Art Museum and the Freeport Park District are set to host the return of its annual Art in the Park event the Sunday before Labor Day.

The 14th annual event will feature several festivities, including paintings, glass work, photography, pottery, jewelry, woodworking, interactive art activities, live music, crafts, face painting, rides and local food vendors.

This year’s event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 at Krape Park on 1799 South Park Blvd. in Freeport.

