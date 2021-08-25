Ambrogio aims to turn back clock in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite a while since the Belvidere Bucs made noise in the NIC-10. New head coach Tony Ambrogio hopes to bring the program back to their 2015 winning ways, and historic state contending culture.

“When you take over a new program no matter where it is it can be challenging,” Ambrogio said.

It’s all about the little things for the Belvidere football program and Ambrogio.

“We bring in a new staff, new excitement, different way of doing things but at the end of the day it’s still football,” Ambrogio said.

“Last year we had some good coaches but I feel the coaches this year are ready to go,” Senior Kaden Finnestead said.

Ambrogio wants to get back to the basics. Ideally, it starts with implementing his system.

“We’re a pistol-based offense, we utilize triple option and some stuff upfront,” Ambrogio said. “We’re gonna run power football.”

The triple-option comes with responsibility. A ball carrier will have multiple choices with the football in his hands. It will test returning quarterback Juston Dennis in new ways.

“I feel comfortable it’s just I knew things take a little time to adjust but I’m getting the hang of it,” Dennis said. “I can run out of the pocket I have a good arm.”

Ambrogio believes in his entire senior class including Dennis, but he also identifies a key challenge the program faces.

“Our numbers are going to have to be up, philosophy wise it’s not going to make a difference,” Ambrogio said. “We think we have to have the kids that we can plug in those positions.”

Re-building a program takes time. Ambrogio knows that, but the underlying goal is to take the Bucs back to a place the city of murals knows all too well.

“When they’re talking about Buc pride and championships back in the 90s we are looking at trying to re-instill that but I’m sure the two previous coaches to me tried to do that as well,” Ambrogio said.

Ambrogio says he plans to take a week-by-week approach and hopes to win games in the conference this year. The Bucs open the season on the road in Freeport.

