Advertisement

Ambrogio aims to turn back clock in Belvidere

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite a while since the Belvidere Bucs made noise in the NIC-10. New head coach Tony Ambrogio hopes to bring the program back to their 2015 winning ways, and historic state contending culture.

“When you take over a new program no matter where it is it can be challenging,” Ambrogio said.

It’s all about the little things for the Belvidere football program and Ambrogio.

“We bring in a new staff, new excitement, different way of doing things but at the end of the day it’s still football,” Ambrogio said.

“Last year we had some good coaches but I feel the coaches this year are ready to go,” Senior Kaden Finnestead said.

Ambrogio wants to get back to the basics. Ideally, it starts with implementing his system.

“We’re a pistol-based offense, we utilize triple option and some stuff upfront,” Ambrogio said. “We’re gonna run power football.”

The triple-option comes with responsibility. A ball carrier will have multiple choices with the football in his hands. It will test returning quarterback Juston Dennis in new ways.

“I feel comfortable it’s just I knew things take a little time to adjust but I’m getting the hang of it,” Dennis said. “I can run out of the pocket I have a good arm.”

Ambrogio believes in his entire senior class including Dennis, but he also identifies a key challenge the program faces.

“Our numbers are going to have to be up, philosophy wise it’s not going to make a difference,” Ambrogio said. “We think we have to have the kids that we can plug in those positions.”

Re-building a program takes time. Ambrogio knows that, but the underlying goal is to take the Bucs back to a place the city of murals knows all too well.

“When they’re talking about Buc pride and championships back in the 90s we are looking at trying to re-instill that but I’m sure the two previous coaches to me tried to do that as well,” Ambrogio said.

Ambrogio says he plans to take a week-by-week approach and hopes to win games in the conference this year. The Bucs open the season on the road in Freeport.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

Freeport looks to take a step forward after another middle of the road season in the spring.
Freeport ready to take the next step, eyes playoff birth
Auburn looks to build on short spring season
FILE - Jimmy Hayes, 31, was pronounced dead on Monday, August 23, 2021. The Boston Globe...
Former IceHogs forward Jimmy Hayes dies at 31
E-Rabs rely on their running backs and aren’t an offense driven team that puts weight on...
Rockford East returns 2nd best rushing leader in the NIC-10