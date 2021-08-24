Winners announced for Veterans Memorial Circle Project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle hosted its third annual flowerbed judging contest as part of a beautification project.

Community members step up each spring and adopt a flower bed along auburn street. In total there are 25 flowerbeds. They are responsible for designing, planting and weeding. The group takes care of the mulching and watering, which was done often at night because of the drought.

“I think that’s important. That every vet should know, that when you come around here and you go and you look at those beds, they’re actually being done as a show of thanks to our veterans. As you know today, that’s, I guess, more important than ever,” said Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle Co-Chair Ernie Redfern.

Here are this year’s winners:

1st Place: Two flowerbeds adopted by Megan Pease, who is a horticulture professor at Rock Valley College and the winner of the 2020 project.

2nd Place: Ashley Bennett’s marigolds and zinnias she planted were grown from seeds by her mom.

3rd Place: Rick Westlake who not only adopted a flowerbed, but he also kept each of the flowerbeds on Auburn St. watered.

Aaron Confer received an honorable mention after he adopted one to remember his grandparents.

Winners received a gift card to Rathskeller Rockford, The Norwegian or The Olympic Tavern.

This year 8,988 flowers were planted around the veterans memorial circle itself.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.