Advertisement

Winners announced for Veterans Memorial Circle Project

Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle hosted its third annual flowerbed judging contest as part of a beautification project.
Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle hosted its third annual flowerbed judging contest as part...
Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle hosted its third annual flowerbed judging contest as part of a beautification project(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle hosted its third annual flowerbed judging contest as part of a beautification project.

Community members step up each spring and adopt a flower bed along auburn street. In total there are 25 flowerbeds. They are responsible for designing, planting and weeding. The group takes care of the mulching and watering, which was done often at night because of the drought.

“I think that’s important. That every vet should know, that when you come around here and you go and you look at those beds, they’re actually being done as a show of thanks to our veterans. As you know today, that’s, I guess, more important than ever,” said Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle Co-Chair Ernie Redfern.

Here are this year’s winners:

1st Place: Two flowerbeds adopted by Megan Pease, who is a horticulture professor at Rock Valley College and the winner of the 2020 project.

2nd Place: Ashley Bennett’s marigolds and zinnias she planted were grown from seeds by her mom.

3rd Place: Rick Westlake who not only adopted a flowerbed, but he also kept each of the flowerbeds on Auburn St. watered.

Aaron Confer received an honorable mention after he adopted one to remember his grandparents.

Winners received a gift card to Rathskeller Rockford, The Norwegian or The Olympic Tavern.

This year 8,988 flowers were planted around the veterans memorial circle itself.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shots fired Saturday night
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Animal shelter capacity
Local animal shelters overwhelmed with more ‘pandemic pets’

Latest News

Area youth enjoy a day camp revolved around agriculture
New day camp teaches kids about agriculture
Auburn looks to build on short spring season
Coupled with the heat and humidity will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms this week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/23/2021
Gov. Pritzker signs package of legislation to advance equity in higher education