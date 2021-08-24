SupplyCore Inc. receives maximum metal contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded SupplyCore Inc. with a $900 million maximum contract to help supply metal products to its customers.

This two-year base contract for the supply chain integrator and small business contractor applies to delivery and quantity for Metals Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) in the Continental United States. Multiple awards are a part of this contract and there is an option for two 18-month periods. The contract helps SupplyCore distribute several of its metal products to authorized customers, which includes the U.S. Army and Navy.

“SupplyCore is pleased to expand into the Metals TLS program. We have served U.S. military customers since 1987 and look forward to increasing our support to our troops and federal agencies for their mission critical projects, ”said President & CEO Peter Provenzano.

