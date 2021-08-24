Advertisement

SupplyCore Inc. receives maximum metal contract

The contract helps SupplyCore distribute several of its metal products to authorized customers, which includes the U.S. Army and Navy
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded SupplyCore Inc. with a $900 million maximum contract to help supply metal products to its customers.

This two-year base contract for the supply chain integrator and small business contractor applies to delivery and quantity for Metals Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) in the Continental United States. Multiple awards are a part of this contract and there is an option for two 18-month periods. The contract helps SupplyCore distribute several of its metal products to authorized customers, which includes the U.S. Army and Navy.

“SupplyCore is pleased to expand into the Metals TLS program. We have served U.S. military customers since 1987 and look forward to increasing our support to our troops and federal agencies for their mission critical projects, ”said President & CEO Peter Provenzano.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

Rockford Rescue Mission provides assistance to those battling drug overdose
The students flew from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to the Southern Illinois Airport....
Senators announce more than $2.5 million in funding for airports in Illinois
Local firefighter to participate in Bay to Brooklyn ride
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill honored for its employment programs