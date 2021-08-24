State Senators announce more than $2.5 million in funding for airports in Illinois

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIFR) - Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced more than $2.5 million in federal funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to improve airports across Illinois.

“Making sure airports across Illinois continue to have the support they need during this pandemic is critical to protecting local jobs and enhancing the traveler experience,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan to help support our state’s transportation systems.”

The $2,563,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investment will help out statewide airports financially to offset the cost of operation and cleaning protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This federal funding will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers and staff at airports around our state,” said Durbin. “Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success, especially as communities recover from the effects of COVID-19. Senator Duckworth and I were proud to support the American Rescue Plan to bring this funding to our state.”

