Advertisement

Rockford Rescue Mission provides assistance to those battling drug overdose

As part of its Life Recovery Program, the Mission is providing postcards with information on how to get help
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Rescue Mission is doing its part to help out individuals in the area who battle drug overdose problems, but asks for the community to send those who need assistance to its services.

As part of its Life Recovery Program, the Mission is providing postcards with information on how to get help. Its nine to 12-month program has been going on for more than 20 years and helps men and women free of charge to assist with problems such as substance abuse and domestic violence.

“So many grieving families have lost someone to an overdose,” said Rockford Rescue Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We believe this is a tangible way to fight this evil in our community by pointing people toward hope. Not only can individuals give cards to loved ones, we also hope businesses, service providers, and churches will place them prominently.”

The program has helped individuals like Michael by providing them with hope to help turn their lives around.

“I’m grateful to God for working through these people at the Rockford Rescue Mission,” said Michael. “I am learning not only about my addictions, but why I have them in the first place and how to overcome them. I’m grateful just to be here and to be given another chance.”

Postcards can be picked up at 715 W. State St. in Rockford, downloaded from www.rockfordrescuemission.org, and by mail if you contact info@rockfordrescuemission.org.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

The students flew from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to the Southern Illinois Airport....
State Senators announce more than $2.5 million in funding for airports in Illinois
Local firefighter to participate in Bay to Brooklyn ride
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill honored for its employment programs
OrthoIllinois Physical Therapy Clinic
OrthoIllinois to host program for prospective physical therapy students