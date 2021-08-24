Rockford Rescue Mission provides assistance to those battling drug overdose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Rescue Mission is doing its part to help out individuals in the area who battle drug overdose problems, but asks for the community to send those who need assistance to its services.

As part of its Life Recovery Program, the Mission is providing postcards with information on how to get help. Its nine to 12-month program has been going on for more than 20 years and helps men and women free of charge to assist with problems such as substance abuse and domestic violence.

“So many grieving families have lost someone to an overdose,” said Rockford Rescue Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We believe this is a tangible way to fight this evil in our community by pointing people toward hope. Not only can individuals give cards to loved ones, we also hope businesses, service providers, and churches will place them prominently.”

The program has helped individuals like Michael by providing them with hope to help turn their lives around.

“I’m grateful to God for working through these people at the Rockford Rescue Mission,” said Michael. “I am learning not only about my addictions, but why I have them in the first place and how to overcome them. I’m grateful just to be here and to be given another chance.”

Postcards can be picked up at 715 W. State St. in Rockford, downloaded from www.rockfordrescuemission.org, and by mail if you contact info@rockfordrescuemission.org.

