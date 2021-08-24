Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the housing market has been red hot in Rockford, the numbers tell a different story.

According to Wallet Hub, Rockford ranks as the ninth worst small city real estate market and 283rd overall out of 300 cities. While the forest city has done well, ranking 71st in recovering from the pandemic, its job growth rate, foreclosure rate and share of seriously underwater mortgages rank as some of the worst.

