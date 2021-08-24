Advertisement

Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city

While the housing market has been red hot in Rockford, the numbers tell a different story
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the housing market has been red hot in Rockford, the numbers tell a different story.

According to Wallet Hub, Rockford ranks as the ninth worst small city real estate market and 283rd overall out of 300 cities. While the forest city has done well, ranking 71st in recovering from the pandemic, its job growth rate, foreclosure rate and share of seriously underwater mortgages rank as some of the worst.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Busy week continues for Rockford Fire, Police Commission
Busy week continues for Rockford Fire, Police Commission
Busy week continues for Rockford Fire, Police Commission
Busy week continues for Rockford Fire, Police Commission
Belvidere Police SWAT
Belvidere Police Department gains SWAT vehicle