Pritzker signs legislation to improve transportation in the state

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of the Rebuild Illinois plan to improve transportation infrastructure, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 253 into law, which creates a program to “improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the state’s transportation system.”

“I’m proud that Illinois is a supply chain hub for the nation and this administration is committed to investing in our infrastructure to ensure we maintain that vital role. Through the Rebuild Illinois Capital plan – the largest infrastructure investment in Illinois’ history – we’re fixing roads and bridges across the state, creating jobs and opportunities in our communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This legislation will empower the hardworking team at IDOT to ensure those investments go as far as possible. And by establishing a performance-based project selection process, the administration is doubling-down on our commitment to being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Under the new law signed by Pritzker Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will establish a systematic management plan across all highways that limits taxpayer dollars to maintain and improve highway conditions and improve exits. IDOT will help out taxpayers by creating a strategic selection process to ensure current pieces of transportation such as roads are bridges are maintained.

“Illinois is the transportation hub of North America. With the distinction comes a huge responsibility that we are investing resources equitably, fairly and in locations where they make the most sense and do the most good,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Thanks to Gov. Pritzker’s vision and the support of the General Assembly, we are making historic improvements in our transportation system with Rebuild Illinois. Now we will have even more tools that will strengthen our project-selection process and make it more transparent.”

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, IDOT will prioritize projects based on the following factors: congestion mitigation or improved traffic operations, economic development, livability, environmental impact, accessibility and safety.

