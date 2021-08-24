Police searching for missing South Beloit woman

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The South Beloit Police Department is looking for Valorie L. McCreath after she was last seen last week.

Police took report of the missing person Monday, Aug. 23rd as Valorie McCreath who was born on Sept. 30, 1949. Neighborhood cameras show McCreath leaving her home on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in a 2015 red Nissan Sentra with a possible license plate number of BB60847. Registration shows her brother Wayne Barnes, who is dead. It’s unknown if Valorie got registration in her name as noting was found in their databases.

McCreath has a host of medical issues that require her to have a walker and take several prescription medications daily, which are both inside her house. Her phone and Facebook account are inactive.

Anyone having contact with Valorie of her vehicle please contact Detective Reed at 815-525-3213, p.reed@southbeloit.org or the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.