Advertisement

Police searching for missing South Beloit woman

Neighborhood cameras show Valorie L. McCreath leaving her home on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in a 2015 red Nissan Sentra
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The South Beloit Police Department is looking for Valorie L. McCreath after she was last seen last week.

Police took report of the missing person Monday, Aug. 23rd as Valorie McCreath who was born on Sept. 30, 1949. Neighborhood cameras show McCreath leaving her home on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in a 2015 red Nissan Sentra with a possible license plate number of BB60847. Registration shows her brother Wayne Barnes, who is dead. It’s unknown if Valorie got registration in her name as noting was found in their databases.

McCreath has a host of medical issues that require her to have a walker and take several prescription medications daily, which are both inside her house. Her phone and Facebook account are inactive.

Anyone having contact with Valorie of her vehicle please contact Detective Reed at 815-525-3213, p.reed@southbeloit.org or the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

Representatives from Illinois Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation...
Pritzker signs legislation to improve transportation in the state
Hospitals adjust to pandemic
How area hospitals adjust to respond to the pandemic
Bitcoins, blockchains, cryptocurrency. (Source: Pixabay)
CoinFlip’s new headquarters to be inside the Old Post Office
SupplyCore Inc. receives maximum metal contract