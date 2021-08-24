OrthoIllinois to host program for prospective physical therapy students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OrthoIllinois is hosting a Rehab Explorer Program on Sunday, Sept. 12 for high school and junior college students interested in pursuing physical therapy.

The program will be at OrthoIllinois on 5875 E. Riverside Blvd. from 9:00 a.m. to noon. During that time, attendees will learn about physical therapist and assistants, including their roles, salaries and education. Then students will look at OrthoIllinois’ physical therapy clinic and the tools required for treatment. Organizers say the goal is to spark interest in a career in physical therapy.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

