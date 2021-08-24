Advertisement

OrthoIllinois to host program for prospective physical therapy students

Organizers say the goal is to spark interest in a career in physical therapy.
OrthoIllinois Physical Therapy Clinic
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OrthoIllinois is hosting a Rehab Explorer Program on Sunday, Sept. 12 for high school and junior college students interested in pursuing physical therapy.

The program will be at OrthoIllinois on 5875 E. Riverside Blvd. from 9:00 a.m. to noon. During that time, attendees will learn about physical therapist and assistants, including their roles, salaries and education. Then students will look at OrthoIllinois’ physical therapy clinic and the tools required for treatment. Organizers say the goal is to spark interest in a career in physical therapy.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

