New day camp teaches kids about agriculture

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lockwood Park offers a unique week-long day camp for area youth where participants learn all about the importance of agriculture, farm animals, and the essentials nature provides.

Agventure camp is filled with games, crafts, hiking and opportunities to learn about the park’s resident goats, donkeys, sheep, and cows. Campers also will be able to go on three horseback riding outings throughout the week. Camp leaders hope that the program will spark interest in agriculture related careers.

“It is my hope that maybe this will foster interest in agriculture, maybe this will lead one of the camp kids go into the FAA one day, or they get involved in agriculture sciences down the road, you never know where it’s going to lead them,” said Program Coordinator Nicole Sigmund.

Sigmund hopes that there will be enough positive feedback to expand the camp next summer to a 2-3 week program.

