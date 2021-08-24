Advertisement

Local firefighter to participate in Bay to Brooklyn ride

Rockford Fire Department Firefighter Chris Kowalski will join in on the next leg of the Bay to Brooklyn Ride on Wednesday, Aug. 25
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department Firefighter Chris Kowalski will join in on the next leg of the Bay to Brooklyn Ride on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The Bay To Brooklyn 2021 ride began in California and ends in New York. Firefighters and military veterans make up the bikers participating in this ride. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Kowalski will meet up with the bikers who will travel from Dubuque to Rockford on this leg of the trip. From there the group will stop at the 9/11 Memorial on W. St. and Kilburn Ave. around 5:00 p.m. followed by dinner at Station 6.

During this ride, bikers stop to honor those who served and those who lost their lives at the United Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. and at the Pentagon. Then the group concludes its 3,800 mile trip at the 9/11 Memorial and at the Brooklyn Bridge to honor everyone who risked their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and those who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice.

