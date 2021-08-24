Kona Ice to host “A Day to Remember” for local students with special needs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kona Ice partners with Forest City Church to give students with special needs a day to remember.

From 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Forest City Church on 1280 S. Alpine Rd. in Rockford, local students between the ages of 14 and 26 with special needs can attend with their families for “A Day to Remember”. The event will have games, prizes, petting zoo, dunk tank and more to celebrate the guests in attendance.

Forest City Church wanted to partner with the island-themed truck to put such an event on because the families and these students have been impacted throughout this last year and a half and several of the programs students participate in are stopped, and to make up for the last two “Night to Remember” dances that would’ve taken place in April.

Through several partnerships, Kona Ice has donated more than $82 million to the communities it helps out.

