ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas of patchy fog this morning with increased humidity levels. Hot and humid today with highs in the low 90′s and heat indices just over 100 degrees. There’s a slight chance for showers and a few t-storms after the 4 o’clock hour. More heat and humidity for the rest of the week.

