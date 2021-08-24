Governor Pritzker signs legislation preventing underage electronic cigarette sales

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Building on efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of young people in Illinois, Gov. Pritzker signed Senate Bills 512 and 555 into law. The legislation establishes regulations on electronic cigarettes by prohibiting marketing that targets children and ensuring retailers’ compliance with the state’s minimum purchase age of 21.

This legislation will make our communities healthier places to live, and most importantly, will save lives,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud that Illinois is taking yet another step toward protecting the health and safety of our young residents from tobacco and e-cigarettes and I want to thank Attorney General Raoul, our partners in the General Assembly, as well as the advocates and organizations for their work to make these laws possible.”

“The need to prevent youth e-cigarette use has never been more urgent, and the Preventing Youth Vaping Act gives us the tools to stop e-cigarette companies from marketing and advertising to minors,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “Our work does not end today. This law is a significant step forward in what must be a comprehensive approach to protecting young people from the dangers of using e-cigarettes and other tobacco products. I would like to thank Sen. Morrison and Rep. Morgan for their leadership, and I appreciate Gov. Pritzker’s action to codify the Preventing Youth Vaping Act into law. I look forward to our continued collaboration as my office continues to investigate the e-cigarette industry and hold accountable manufacturers who market their products to teens and young adults.”

Gov. Pritzker signed legislation raising the legal age for purchasing cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products in Illinois from 18 to 21 in 2019, prior to the passage of the federal Tobacco 21 law.

SB 512 prohibits the use of cartoons, video game characters, and popular children’s media to promote e-cigarette products. It also forbids sellers from marketing e-cigarettes as a low-risk product.

SB 555 amends the Substance Use Disorder Act to include vape shops, allowing the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) to conduct compliance checks on the sale of e-cigarettes in accordance with the minimum purchasing age of 21 years.

