Advertisement

Goodwill honored for its employment programs

Its the highest level of recognition an organization can receive and demonstrates their compliance to CARF standards.
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and filing sites beginning January 25, 2021.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CARF International recognized Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois for its employment programs for the second straight year.

Its the highest level of recognition an organization can receive and demonstrates their compliance to CARF standards. In order to receive this recognition, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois was part of an extensive peer review and showed on-site surveyors from CARF International about the quality and accountability of its services.

“We are so proud of the three-year CARF accreditation and the high quality of work Goodwill’s staff do every day to serve our communities. The recognition of Goodwill’s person-centered services that help participants obtain training and employment is important to us and we are committed to continuing this level of excellence in all our programs,” said Goodwill Director of Mission Services Courtney Geiger.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois uses what they make to help out those in need with job training and employment placement.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
A woman and her unborn baby are dead after a shooting on Rockford’s west side Sunday night.
Rockford police: Pregnant woman killed in Sunday night shooting
Rockford PD: 13-year-old shot during ‘fist fight’ at West Middle School

Latest News

Local firefighter to participate in Bay to Brooklyn ride
OrthoIllinois Physical Therapy Clinic
OrthoIllinois to host program for prospective physical therapy students
Auburn
First Look Frenzy: Auburn
Carla Redd and Michelle Pankow are the first females to hold these positions.
Community reacts to new police and fire chiefs