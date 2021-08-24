Goodwill honored for its employment programs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CARF International recognized Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois for its employment programs for the second straight year.

Its the highest level of recognition an organization can receive and demonstrates their compliance to CARF standards. In order to receive this recognition, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois was part of an extensive peer review and showed on-site surveyors from CARF International about the quality and accountability of its services.

“We are so proud of the three-year CARF accreditation and the high quality of work Goodwill’s staff do every day to serve our communities. The recognition of Goodwill’s person-centered services that help participants obtain training and employment is important to us and we are committed to continuing this level of excellence in all our programs,” said Goodwill Director of Mission Services Courtney Geiger.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois uses what they make to help out those in need with job training and employment placement.

