Coronado enforces VenueShield program upon reopening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the Coronado Performing Arts Center (PAC) preparing to reopen on Aug. 27 for Friday Night Flix, the center announced they will be using its VenueShield program for guests to follow.

In cooperation with ASM Global, the PAC will implement the program which reduces touch points and increases venue sanitation. The protocols put in place specifically designed for the Coronado to help keep its guests and employees safe and secure.

“We are following all Winnebago County Health Department and state health protocols, and all CDC guidelines to reopen the Coronado Performing Arts Center and encourage everyone attending to follow them as well, for as we have learned, we are truly all in this together,” said General Manager Gretchen Gilmore.

The following guidelines have been put in place:

Face Coverings Required: Following the current recommendation of the Winnebago County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will be required for all staff and guests regardless of vaccination status. Guests may remove their masks only while actively eating and drinking in their fixed, seated location. Small children under the age of 2 are exempt.

Hand Sanitizer Stations: Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the Coronado PAC. Guests are encouraged to wash hands for 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizing station often.

Contactless Payment: To minimize contact, cash will no longer be accepted at concession stands and bars. All major credit & debit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay will be accepted. Guests will also be able to exchange cash for Visa gift cards at the box office in increments of $25.

Early Opening: Doors will open at least one hour prior to the start of each show, and earlier when possible. Guests are encouraged to arrive to the venue early to minimize crowding and lines.

Frequent Sanitization: Surfaces that are frequently touched, such as handrails and doorknobs, will be sanitized by custodial staff multiple times during events.

Social Distancing Encouraged: Signage will be placed in areas of the Coronado PAC where lines form (box office windows, entrances, beverage stands), encouraging customers to maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and the next people in line.

Bag Policy: An updated Bag Policy has been implemented and bags larger than 8.5″ x 11″ will not be allowed. This bag policy will speed up the entry process into the venue, improve security and limit touch points. Medical and infant bags will be permitted.

Employee Health and Safety Protocols: Coronado PAC staff who will frequently come into contact with customers, such as concessions workers and ushers, will be outfitted with protective facemasks and latex gloves. All employees receive contactless temperature checks prior to entering the venue each day and testing as needed.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.