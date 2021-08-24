Advertisement

Community reacts to signing of new sex education bill

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - New sex education curricula is on the way for students around Illinois, but the bill is stirring strong emotions among many in the Stateline.

Governor Pritzker says Senate Bill 818 will modernize sex education standards, help keep kids safe and ensure that important lessons like consent and internet safety are being taught.

Course material includes helping students learn about concepts like “no means no”, sexting and personal space. Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade are included, but Rep. Maurice West says school districts will tailor lessons for each grade level.

“They’re hearing these things from upper classman from siblings from cousins and I think hearing it sooner and the faster we can get that information to them to keep them safe I feel like the better,” said parent Erin Brady.

“If you saw the books and guidance that was given in this curriculum it would literally make you gasp,” said Rep. Andrew Chesney.

The Illinois State Board of Education will develop and adopt the learning standards and will consult with parents, health care providers and educational advocates. The resources should be available by Aug. 2022.

The state says this new course material doesn’t need to be adopted in school districts that don’t provide sex education and parents can choose to opt their children out.

