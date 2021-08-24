Community reacts to new police and fire chiefs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The two appointed chiefs were chosen after a four month long search that included interviews, a community meet and greet and a virtual forum.

“Rockford women rock,” said Womanspace director Elaine Hirschenberger.

This is a common reaction among community leaders in support of Carla Redd and Michelle Pankow as Rockford’s new police and fire chiefs.

“I think it’s significant that one is black and one is white, and young girls are able to say I could be that; I could be her,” Hirschenberger said.

“I think it also can play a role in changing some of the narrative in this community about how we talk about women and about girls, how we describe them and how we see their leadership play out,” said Young Women’s Christian Association northwestern Ill. president and CEO Chris Machajewski.

Redd also celebrates becoming the first black police chief, which has activists thrilled for diverse representation.

“The first black woman so you know, as being a black woman myself, it’s like yay, and then to all women it’s like yay!” said National Association of the Advancement for Colored People Rockford president Rhonda Greer Robinson.

“If we take a stand for her being a wonderful police chief, then there will be the opportunity for her to be that and maybe do something about these problems that we have experienced in this community and around the country for so long,” said community activist Bob Babcock.

More than 20 years of police and fire experience landed Redd and Pankow here, and that gives them the confidence to lead in a historic way.

“Seeing women step up into these wonderful seats and leadership roles just makes my heart flutter,” Greer Robinson said.

