Advertisement

Community reacts to new police and fire chiefs

Carla Redd and Michelle Pankow are the first females to hold these positions.
By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The two appointed chiefs were chosen after a four month long search that included interviews, a community meet and greet and a virtual forum.

“Rockford women rock,” said Womanspace director Elaine Hirschenberger.

This is a common reaction among community leaders in support of Carla Redd and Michelle Pankow as Rockford’s new police and fire chiefs.

“I think it’s significant that one is black and one is white, and young girls are able to say I could be that; I could be her,” Hirschenberger said.

“I think it also can play a role in changing some of the narrative in this community about how we talk about women and about girls, how we describe them and how we see their leadership play out,” said Young Women’s Christian Association northwestern Ill. president and CEO Chris Machajewski.

Redd also celebrates becoming the first black police chief, which has activists thrilled for diverse representation.

“The first black woman so you know, as being a black woman myself, it’s like yay, and then to all women it’s like yay!” said National Association of the Advancement for Colored People Rockford president Rhonda Greer Robinson.

“If we take a stand for her being a wonderful police chief, then there will be the opportunity for her to be that and maybe do something about these problems that we have experienced in this community and around the country for so long,” said community activist Bob Babcock.

More than 20 years of police and fire experience landed Redd and Pankow here, and that gives them the confidence to lead in a historic way.

“Seeing women step up into these wonderful seats and leadership roles just makes my heart flutter,” Greer Robinson said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting graphic
2 people hurt after shooting in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shots fired Saturday night
Employees say the original severance package they were offered by Lubrizol is off the table,...
Chemtool employees demand better severance packages
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire Departments
Redd, Pankow named first female chiefs of Rockford Police and Fire departments
Animal shelter capacity
Local animal shelters overwhelmed with more ‘pandemic pets’

Latest News

Auburn
First Look Frenzy: Auburn
Area youth enjoy a day camp revolved around agriculture
New day camp teaches kids about agriculture
Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle hosted its third annual flowerbed judging contest as part...
Winners announced for Veterans Memorial Circle Project
Coupled with the heat and humidity will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms this week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/23/2021