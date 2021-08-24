CoinFlip’s new headquarters to be inside the Old Post Office

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker joined CoinFlip and local leaders to announce the expansion of CoinFlip into the Old Post Office in downtown Chicago.

The world’s leading cyrptocurrency ATM operator will move its new headquarters to the 44,000 square-foot building, making it the largest lease by this type of company in Chicago’s history. Thanks to support from the state, CoinFlip doubles its office space and increase the number of employees by adding at least 30 jobs and keeping at least 138 jobs in the city’s office.

“We’re proud to have founded CoinFlip in Chicago, Illinois, which has been our home for the last six years and are excited to announce we’re growing. While CoinFlip is proud to operate in 47 states, no other state is pioneering forward-thinking initiatives like Illinois that will make it not only a leader in cryptocurrency but a clear choice for our long-term plans,” said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. “We’re committed to doing our part for the future of cryptocurrency as well as for the Chicago community – and that’s why we’re making long-term plans to grow our team here while investing in programs to help local communities benefit from the expansion of cryptocurrency technologies.”

Crain’s Chicago Businesses awarded CoinFlip as the fastest-growing company in Chicago in 2021. With more than 2,700 ATMs nationwide, the expansion helps the company focus in on regulatory compliance to keep its customers satisfied. By 2025, the company is expected to increase jobs in Illinois by 25% with cryptocurrencies on the rise.

“Illinois has long been a global leader in financial services. And today we are building on that legacy, working to build a cryptocurrency regulatory framework that’s best in the nation and expand access to capital for innovative companies,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Congratulations to CoinFlip on recently being named by Crain’s as the fastest growing company in Chicago and thank you for your commitment to this city and state. I’m so proud you are part of the fabric of our community – and I’m absolutely thrilled you are doubling down in Illinois.”

CoinFlip also makes an environmental impact as the company works with the Canopy Project to plant a tree for every ATM added across the U.S.

