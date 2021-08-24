Cherry Valley Elementary School holds mobile block party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cherry Valley Elementary School staff and community partners load up a school bus and stop at six locations to connect with families and students ahead of the start of the school year.

This mobile block party stopped for 30 minutes at each location handing out school supplies, ice cream, and community resources. Students could even complete their registration and sign up for programs at the event. School officials say they wanted everyone to be able to participate in the event so they eliminated transportation barriers by coming directly into the community.

“I think it’s very important to reach out to our families and go into our communities to engage them and help our families know we are here to support them and partner with them,” said Cherry Valley Principal Carolyn Timm.

Timm says she has ideas for next year and hopes this mobile block party will become an annual event.

