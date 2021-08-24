Advertisement

Busy week continues for Rockford Fire, Police Commission

After naming the next Rockford police and fire chiefs on Monday, the board was back to work looking to fill each force
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a busy few weeks and months for the Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

After naming the next Rockford police and fire chiefs on Monday, the board was back to work looking to fill each force. Today the board interviewed 15 candidates for entry level police officers. Chairperson Sam Schmitz says the board is looking for someone that’s quick on their feet, can rationally think through difficult incidents and make good decisions.

Anyone looking to become an officer is asked to call Rockford police.

