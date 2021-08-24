Advertisement

Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns September 7-12

Foodies can enjoy specially priced lunch and dinner menus, and live music at a variety of area eateries
By WIFR Newsroom
Aug. 24, 2021
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Geronimo hospitality group announced today the return of Bites of Beloit restaurant week from September 7-12 at various restaurants throughout the city. This year, visitors and local foodies can dine at six local restaurants featuring specially priced lunch and dinner prix-fixe menu selections. This means a complete meal at a fixed price. Menu prices range from $12 to $40 per meal, depending on the restaurant.

“Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week was created to connect diners with restaurants and culinary experiences they may not have tried yet or visited in a while,” said Jeff Whiteman, COO of Geronimo Hospitality Group. “It’s a great reason to get out and enjoy the many great things downtown Beloit has to offer. Your taste buds will thank you.”

Local favorites participating include:

● Bessie’s Diner

● Lucy’s # 7 Burger Bar

● Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

● Standard Tavern at Beloit Club

● truk’t

● Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian

The restaurants will offer two-course lunch or three-course dinner options throughout the week, including popular menu items like Merrill & Houston’s crab stuffed mushrooms, pork al pastor and chicken tinga tacos from truk’t, the mushroom swiss burger from Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian’s made-from-scratch bucatini.

For information about Bites of Beloit restaurant week, including menus and live music schedules, visit the Bites of Beloit website or Facebook page. Diners are asked to share their experiences on social using the hashtag #BitesofBeloit.

